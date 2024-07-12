Adam Wharton maintains his £5.0m price tag which he was given after signing back in January 2024. In his first 15 games for the Eagles, Wharton racked up 50 points with three assists to his name. A full season could easily see the midfielder become an interesting differential option who is also capable of scoring in excess of 100 points.

At the back, England’s Marc Guéhi has a £4.5m price tag - the same as what he started with last season. His campaign last season was hampered by injury, though he would potentially be in for a number of clean sheet points this time around.

Fellow centre-back Chris Richards is similarly priced at £4.5m, a £0.5m bump up from his previous price of £4.0m last season. The defender ended last season with 62 points, and was previously utilised in midfield on occasion. If this continues into 24/25, he may be an interesting differential option.

These are all the prices for all of our Palace stars so far, would they be a part of your FPL side ahead of our trip to Brentford on the opening weekend?