Palace’s top FPL points scorer last season Jean-Philippe Mateta comes in at £7.5m, as revealed yesterday, and he currently leads the way as Palace’s most expensive player.
Midfield maestro Eberechi Eze comes in with a £7.0m price tag ahead of the new campaign, £0.5m up from his previous price tag last season. He ended the 23/24 campaign as Palace’s second-highest points scorer, with 136 to his name.
New summer signing Daichi Kamada is classed as a midfielder in the game and has a £5.5m price tag. If he matches his best season under Oliver Glasner back in 2022/23, where he got nine goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga, he could potentially break the 100 points barrier.