The watch design will feature a brushed stainless steel case and be available with either a 3-Link stainless steel bracelet or a navy silicone strap. The watch itself is packed with references to the rich history of Crystal Palace F.C. featuring “South London & Proud” and “100 years at Selhurst Park” on the dial as an early celebration ahead of the stadium anniversary in 2024.

With the pulsometer scale you will be able to measure your heartrate, while the stainless steel case back and crown features the Crystal Palace crest and an embossed logo.

Barry Webber, Commercial Director of Crystal Palace said: “As part of our commitment to our supporters to bring them a broad range of quality products, we’re delighted to announce this new partnership with About Vintage. About Vintage have strived to create a stylish watch built with precision and care, to help celebrate Selhurst Park’s upcoming centenary, which is a place in the hearts and minds of all Palace supporters.”

Thomas Andersen, Co-founder of About Vintage said: “Our company’s purpose is to keep track of moments in time, which is why it felt so fitting to help celebrate the 100 Year anniversary of Selhurst Park. In partnership with Crystal Palace, we believe we have created a truly special timepiece to be enjoyed by dedicated fans and players alike.”