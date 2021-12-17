The Under-18s were due to face Brighton away on Saturday, 18th December, however the game has been rearranged for Tuesday, 12th April (14:00).

The Under-23s were scheduled to host Derby County on Sunday 19th; they will now face the Rams on Monday, 18th April at 19:00.

Crystal Palace Women have shared the below statement regarding their fixture with Lewes:

"Due to illness and COVID protocols, regrettably our game against Lewes on Sunday, 19th December, has been postponed. Tickets will be valid for the rearranged date to be confirmed in the new year.

"On behalf of all the players and staff we wish you a safe and merry Christmas and look forward to seeing you all again soon."