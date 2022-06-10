The players leaving the club are:

Luke Dreher

Rian Jamai

Kanye Jobson

Nya Kirby

Joseph Ling

Sean Robertson

Sion Spence

Aidan Steele

James Taylor

Dylan Thiselton

All of the above players have performed to enhance the club’s Academy, including helping secure our promotion to Premier League 2 Division 1 and achieving a fifth-place finish.

We are also delighted to confirm the below Academy players have been retained for the forthcoming season, or are in discussions following an offer (denoted in brackets):

Tayo Adaramola

Joshua Addae (offer)

Victor Akinwale

David Boateng (offer)

Scott Banks

Malachi Boateng (offer)

Owen Goodman

John-Kymani Gordon

Reece Hannam

Danny Imray

Fionn Mooney

Jake O’Brien

Ademola Ola-Adebomi

David Omilabu

Killian Phillips

Dan Quick (offer)

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Jadan Raymond

Kaden Rodney

Adler Nascimento

Cardo Siddik (offer)

Rob Street

Noah Watson

Jack Wells-Morrison

Joe Whitworth

Gary Issott, Academy Director, said: "Every player in this club's Academy deserves enormous recognition for their commitment and dedication to their personal development, which is a continual process. Sadly at this time of year, players are released from the Academy – but each and every one of them should be proud to have represented this club at Academy level, and with Luke and Nya, the first-team. I have absolutely no doubt that their experience will stand them in good stead to move on to the next part of their careers.

"To those who have been retained by the club, I would like to congratulate each of them. In itself being retained by Crystal Palace should motivate them to double down on their efforts to improve each and every day, and I wish them the very best of luck for the season ahead."