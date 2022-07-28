The youngsters are all aged between 16 and 17 years old and play in a number of different positions.

We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the young players, listed below, on achieving their Scholar status.

Asher Agbinone

Cormac Austin

Rio Cardines

Billy Eastwood

Nabil El-Ghaidouni Taitt

Joseph Gibbard

Jake Grante

Caleb Kporha

Finley Marjoram

Giulio Marroni

Zach Marsh

Hindolo Mustapha

David Obou

“This is just the start of the journey for these young players,” Academy Director Gary Issott explained. “They have worked hard to achieve their Scholar status and will no doubt press on to achieve their goals of becoming professional footballers.”

The Under-18s kick-off their season against West Ham United on Saturday, 13th August, and you can watch this game and other Academy fixtures LIVE on PalaceTV+.