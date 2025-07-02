Since reuniting in 2022, Macron and Palace have worked closely to create a series of distinctive kits that celebrate the club’s identity – from the now-iconic FA Cup-winning shirt, which has been officially restocked and will be distributed to fans starting from mid-September, to the return of the historic 1861 crest.

The extended agreement will see Macron continue to supply all Match Day kits, training wear, travel garments and accessories for players and fans alike. Preparations are already underway for future collections that combine high-performance materials, stylish design and a deep connection to the club’s heritage.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “Macron has proven to be a fantastic partner for Crystal Palace, and this renewal is a natural next step in what has been a hugely successful collaboration. Together we’ve produced some of the most memorable kits in the club’s modern history, and this new agreement builds on everything we’ve achieved so far. From the quality of their products to their shared values and passion for the game, we look forward to continuing our close partnership in the seasons to come.”

Macron CEO Gianluca Pavanello affirmed: “This year, we experienced one of the most thrilling moments in Crystal Palace’s history, and we are glad to have been a part of it. We are equally delighted to continue this successful journey together and to celebrate future victories on the pitch, while growing together through a shared path inspired by values such as loyalty, determination, passion, sacrifice and respect. These values drive us to create collections that are ever more exclusive, captivating, and high-performing in terms of designs, lines, graphics and symbols that proudly express the spirit and sense of belonging to these colours.”

The renewal of the partnership was also jointly announced on social media through the release of a dedicated video celebrating past season kits while looking ahead to the future.