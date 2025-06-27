The Eagles will travel to Oliver Glasner’s homeland next month for a week-long preparation camp in the Austrian Alps.

Training in Windischgarsten, Palace will also take part in two training matches against Bundesliga opposition, with games against both FSV Mainz 05 and FC Augsburg, with all fixtures LIVE on Palace TV+.

First up for Glasner’s squad is a meeting with FSV Mainz 05 at the Hans-Ludwig-Stadion, home of SV Wals-Grünau, just outside of Salzburg on Tuesday, 29th July.

Two hour-long practice games will take place, each 30 minutes per half, kicking-off at 13:00 BST (14:00 local time) and 14:20 BST (15:20 local time) respectively.

After two further days of training at the Dilly Das Nationalpark Resort, Palace will return to action on Friday, 1st August.

The Eagles will then face FC Augsburg at the Hofmaninger Stadium, home of SK Bad Wimsbach 1933. Two separate practice matches will again take place, with the first kicking-off at 15:00 BST (16:00 local time) and the second at 17:00 BST (18:00 local time). Both matches will be 90 minutes in length.

Tickets for both fixtures will be available and full details on how to purchase will follow.

To keep up with the action, Palace TV+ annual passes are now available, while a special pre-season bundle will be available from Monday, 7th July for £17.99 giving access to all our broadcasted fixtures ahead of the new season.

Supporters can also take in the pre-season preparations with the training sessions at the Dilly Das Nationalpark Resort on both Monday, 28th July and Thursday, 31st July, being open to the public.

Both sessions will begin at 11am local time. Entry details for these sessions will be confirmed in due course.

Palace’s last game on Austrian soil came during 2014/15 pre-season, when running out 13-1 winners over Grazer AK. Coincidentally the summer also saw our only previously meeting with FC Augsburg, a 0-0 draw at their Augsburg Arena.

Details regarding further friendlies will also be announced soon.