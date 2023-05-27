The betting brand is one of the biggest and most popular online sportsbooks in Asia, notable for its partnerships with leading football Clubs in England, Spain and Italy.

The exclusive app integrates sports and entertainment markets, sourcing its games from across more than 30 different sports worldwide.

Barry Webber, Chief Commercial Officer at Crystal Palace FC said: “As Asia’s largest digital sports platform, Kaiyun has a strong and consistent reputation for delivering sports and entertainment options for users.

"We are looking forward to working together with Kaiyun Sports to create a safe and enjoyable experience for fans.”

Brian Howard, Chief Marketing Officer of Kaiyun Sports, said: "The collaboration with Crystal Palace Football Club is an important milestone for us to step onto the global stage.

"Crystal Palace Football Club has a rich history and a growing worldwide supporter base. We believe that this partnership will bring great complementary benefits for both sides.

"We will continue to innovate, bringing more diverse and exciting sports entertainment experiences to sports enthusiasts around the globe."