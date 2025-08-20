Tomket Tyres, founded in 1997 and headquartered in the Czech Republic, has grown from a specialised online retailer into a globally recognised brand, distributing products in over 60 countries. The tyres manufacturer brings high quality with reasonable prices.

The partnership will see Tomket Tyres gain access to branding and digital rights with Crystal Palace. In addition, they will have hospitality rights allowing the brand to further engage with both current and prospective customers on matchdays.

Barry Webber, Chief Commercial Officer at Crystal Palace FC said: “Tomket Tyres has built a strong reputation worldwide, and we’re proud to be partnering with them as we expand our roster of global partners. Their impressive global growth and commitment to high-performance products reflect the ambition and passion we value at Crystal Palace. This multi-year partnership offers exciting opportunities to connect with fans and customers alike, and we look forward to a successful collaboration.”

Radek Grill, Owner of Tomket Tyres said: “It's an honour for me as owner of Tomket Tyres to become part of Crystal Palace family of supporters. Tomket is an ambitious brand which is not afraid to fight with big competitors, the same as Crystal Palace Football Club. I believe we will grow together and I look forward to the mutual success we will achieve."