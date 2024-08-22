The two-year deal will see EFAM Air featured on the stadium advertising boards, as well as become a local partner of the Premier League Kicks sessions, a programme which uses the power of football to create safer, stronger and respectful communities by developing young people’s potential.

Barry Webber, Chief Commercial Officer of Crystal Palace, says: “We’re delighted to announce this new partnership with EFAM Air and Karl Edwards, a local business and lifelong fan who have been providing cleaner air for residents in the community for over 25 years. We’re looking forward to working with such passionate supporters of the club and delivering projects in the local area that really matter.”

Karl Edwards, EFAM Air founder and Managing Director, says: "Partnering with Crystal Palace to highlight the importance of Indoor Air Quality and ventilation across our community is a privilege. The whole team at EFAM Air are proud to be supporting the Club and the Foundation with their goals for the next two years both on and off the pitch. We will demonstrate our expertise built up over the years to reach the fans, players and community to bring a healthier way of living to South London.’’