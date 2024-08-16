KURE is a new functional water beverage that delivers high concentrations of oxygen simply by drinking it. It will be exclusively stocked in the stadium and available for supporters to purchase throughout the season. KURE will also be supporting the Palace For Life Foundation by providing free water bottles to their fundraising events.

KURE is a partner brand of the Prevented Ocean Plastic Scheme, ensuring that for every KURE bottle purchased at Selhurst Park, two plastic bottles will be prevented from entering the ocean. Additionally, one more bottle will be removed from the ocean or landfill.

Over the initial term it is projected that more than 1 million plastic bottles will be prevented from entering the ocean as a direct result of this partnership.

Barry Webber, Chief Commercial Officer of Crystal Palace, says: “We are delighted to be partnering with a sustainably driven brand like KURE, which embraces such an innovative and scientific approach to hydration and performance. KURE are as passionate about protecting the planet as they are about delivering quality products, and we’re excited to have them onboard as our official oxygen water partner.”

KURE Chief Product Officer, Andrew Blow says: “KURE is thrilled to be partnering with an organisation like Crystal Palace that has such a forward-thinking approach towards science, innovation, community and sustainability.

"The role of oxygen in turbocharging athletic performance is well understood; and KURE is scientifically proven to contain 10 times more oxygen than any other bottled water.

"The KURE brand promise is to deliver functional oxygen within an everyday product to people from all walks of life at a price they can afford.”

Click here to find out more about KURE.