The app, launching on 1st December 2023, offers a range of unique benefits and services to fans who download the ComAve app, including exclusive offers and discounts for local restaurants and national brands.

Whether they are at home or away, supporters will be able to opt in to receive notifications when they are near any grocery or food outlet from which they can receive ComAve benefits, creating a more convenient experience for fans.

Barry Webber, Chief Commercial Officer of Crystal Palace Football Club, said: “We are excited to announce this new partnership with ComAve and Tamias. Palace fans across the UK will be able to claim loyalty points and other benefits when they use the service, saving money on food and drink, whether on matchdays or throughout the year.”

Ivan Blum, CEO of ComAve, said: "At ComAve, we are dedicated to creating seamless and personalised shopping experiences. We look forward to bringing our marketplace to Crystal Palace fans, working together to offer them exclusive deals and an unparalleled shopping experience.”

Adam Haines, CEO of Tamias, said: "Tamias is excited to be a part of this innovative collaboration with Crystal Palace. We are looking forward to working with the local community and its businesses, to implement our point-of-sale solution and attract fans to their restaurants and stores.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone for the e-commerce platform, ahead of its official launch on 1st December 2023, and will reward the Club’s supporters. For more information, please visit: