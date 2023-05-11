Williams joins from Bristol City Women where she served as General Manager, restructuring the footballing operation after relegation in 2021 and going on to secure promotion to the Women’s Super League this season – winning the Championship title in the process.

Her work includes contributing to re-shaping the women’s domestic game in Wales, as well as a stint as General Manager at Watford for three years.

She will be looking to build on the work done at Palace this season, as a new-look Women’s side achieved a second successive top-five finish in the Championship.

“I am delighted with the opportunity to lead the women’s programme here at Crystal Palace,” she said. “The conversations with Steve and Dougie have been really exciting, with their commitment to the team and what we can create together.

“It is a perfect time to rebuild this club into the professional game while echoing Palace’s ethos and values. There is some work ahead, but I can’t wait to get started and meet all the players, staff and fans.”