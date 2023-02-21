The Eagles' trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United will kick-off at the new time of 17:30 BST on Saturday, 8th April, shown live on Sky Sports.

Fans should note that this match is subject to movement dependent upon the participation of Premier League clubs in the UEFA Champions League the following Tuesday.

At the end of the month, Palace face a midweek visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday, 25th April (19:30 BST). The game will be broadcast in the UK on BT Sport.

Patrick Vieira’s men are back on BT Sport four days later, taking on West Ham at Selhurst Park on Saturday, 29th April (12:30 BST).

Elsewhere, Palace's final matchday of the season, against Nottingham Forest, will now kick-off at 16:30 BST on Sunday, 28th May.

Leeds (A)

Saturday, 8th April

17:30 BST

Elland Road

Sky Sports

Wolves (A)

Tuesday, 25th April

19:30 BST

Molineux

BT Sport

West Ham (H)