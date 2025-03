The 13th annual Beer Festival will be held in SE25 the day before our final fixture of the season: a festive summer day filled with hundreds of beers and ciders from breweries both local, and beyond.

A wide selection of food and refreshments will also be available, complemented by a diverse range of entertainment throughout the afternoon – the ideal way to celebrate the end of 2024/25!

Please note, this event is only available to over 18s; ID checks will be in place.