Fourth-round ties will take place across the week commencing Monday, 27th October.

Palace and Liverpool – who face one another in the Premier League at Selhurst Park this coming weekend – most recently met at Wembley Stadium in the Community Shield back in August, when Oliver Glasner's Eagles triumphed on penalty kicks following a 2-2 draw inside 90 minutes.

The Eagles have previously been paired with Liverpool on six occasions in the League Cup, winning three times – including our most recent tie at Selhurst Park in October 2005.

Having entered in the Carabao Cup third-round this year, due to our qualification for European competition, Palace sealed our place in the last 16 with a penalty shoot-out victory against Millwall at Selhurst Park last week.

Once again, should the match at Anfield end in a draw, penalties will determine who will advance.

