At the recent Sports Industry Awards, the Eagles claimed the Tech in Sport Award in association with Sportradar for the revolutionary vision enhancement system, GiveVision, which allows fans with sight loss to experience live football like never before.

A partnership with GiveVision and Shared Access, the club installed a private 5G network at Selhurst Park allowing visually impaired supporters to stream live match footage to headsets from any seat, making Crystal Palace the first club in the world to adopt such technology and set new standards for accessibility.

This innovation addressed a major disparity in representation, increased visually impaired attendance by 300% in its first year, and sparked conversations across the Premier League about accessibility, demonstrating Palace’s commitment to inclusivity and positioning the club as a global leader in innovation and social impact.

At last week’s Football Business Awards, Palace were named winners of the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award, for the club’s commitment to EDI through the “Palace for All” umbrella brand which proudly states that we are an inclusive and diverse club, where everybody is welcome.

The Club’s three main areas of focus are gender, ethnicity, and disability. Palace launched a Black History in Football exhibition in partnership with Surrey FA and the FA. The exhibition celebrated pioneers and current players, particularly from South London and Surrey, highlighting their impact on the game and the wider community. It was shared with Academy players, PGA players, staff, fans and EDI practitioners.

CPFC also introduced the Level Up – Women in Sport series with Race for Diversity - Motorsport UK and Marylebone Cricket Club, supporting 30 young women aged 16–24 through workshops, industry insight and networking opportunities.

To improve accessibility, the Club updated the sensory room for matchdays, described by Sky News as the best they had seen.

Judges commented how: “Crystal Palace’s Palace for All strategy tackles gender, ethnicity and disability with genuine depth.

There are clear targets and meaningful community partnerships driving real-world impact.”

Another added: “CPFC is a business which clearly sees EDI as a very important part of their organisation. They see the benefits of an inclusive and diverse workplace and this can be evidenced in almost all of what the club does.

“Clubs that are looking to improve in this area would do well to look and learn from Palace.”

Congratulations to all involved!