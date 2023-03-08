Keep an eye out on cpfc.co.uk and the club’s social channels for these stories throughout the day, which aim to celebrate, inspire, and empower.

As part of this, and in support of Women’s Football Weekend, the club will be giving away 1,000 free Adult tickets to Palace Women’s fixture against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, 26th March (kick-off 12:00 GMT at Hayes Lane in Bromley).

As always at Palace Women's home matches, Under-16s go free, making it an ideal opportunity for the whole family to get behind the team.

Tickets will be available first-come, first-served basis from the early afternoon. Please check back later for more information.