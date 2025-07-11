It’s clear for everyone to see that we are not part of a multi-club operation and never have been. Further with the completion of the sale of Eagle football’s shareholding to Woody Johnson there will be zero possibility of a conflict of interest once the competition begins.

We will continue to press our case and work with UEFA to achieve the fair and just outcome so that we may take our rightful place in the Europa League, as well as taking legal advice to consider our options, including an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Speaking to Sky Sports, Chairman Steve Parish said: “We're devastated for, most importantly, the supporters. I think the supporters of all clubs should be devastated for us because this is the dream.

“I'm devastated for the players, for the fans, for the staff. I think it's a bad day for football.

“I think most football fans, right-minded football fans, will see what a terrible injustice this is for the football club.

“It’s one that I dearly hope somebody can remedy, because I do believe that nobody in football wants to see this. Nobody in football, and I don't think UEFA, want to see this – clubs that rightfully qualify for a competition being locked out of that competition, on the most ridiculous technicality that you can imagine.

"We're looking at all of the options at the moment. We would much prefer it if somebody intervened in this process. We believe it's possible for Mr Čeferin or somebody else to do that.

"This is a rule we can't comply with. A rule has been created that's impossible for Crystal Palace, the majority owners of Crystal Palace, to comply with.

“A minority shareholder needed to either sell or place their shares in trust. We had no power to compel them to do that. So that part alone is completely incongruous.”