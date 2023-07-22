The players travelling are:

Goalkeepers

Sam Johnstone

Remi Matthews

Defenders

Joachim Andersen

Nathaniel Clyne

Marc Guéhi

Jake O'Brien

Tyrick Mitchell

Chris Richards

James Tomkins

Joel Ward

Midfielders

Naouirou Ahamada

Cheick Doucouré

Ebere Eze

Will Hughes

Jefferson Lerma

Jaïro Riedewald

Jeffrey Schlupp

Forwards

Jordan Ayew

Odsonne Edouard

John-Kymani Gordon

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Palace will first take on Colombia’s 16-time league champions, and recent winners of Categoría Primera A, Millonarios FC, on Wednesday, 26th July (kick-off 19:00 CDT local time / 01:00 BST Thursday UK time), at the 20,000-strong SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago.

Tickets are available for the fixture, and can be booked here. Crystal Palace fans will be sat in sections 113, 114, 155 and 116 (as marked on the ticketing link). Prices range from $45 USD to $185 USD.

Palace will then journey to Detroit for a first-ever match against seven-time Europa League winners Sevilla at the 41,000-capacity Comerica Park on Sunday, 30th July 19:00 EDT local time / 00:00 BST Monday UK time.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com and 313Presents.com.

You can watch every minute of both games – as well as all seven of our pre-season fixtures, live and on demand – from just £19.99 through Palace TV+.