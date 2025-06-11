For a third consecutive summer, the Eagles will travel to Broadfield Stadium to take on The Red Devils – who will play in EFL League Two in 2025/26 – for a warm-up fixture ahead of the new season.

The match will kick-off at 19:30 BST on Friday, 25th July.

Ticketing information will be confirmed in due course across cpfc.co.uk, the Official Palace App and all of our social media channels.

The match is also due to be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+.

Palace last faced Crawley competitively in August 2011, when a brace from then-18-year-old Wilfried Zaha helped the Eagles win out 2-0 in the League Cup at Selhurst Park.

Details regarding further friendlies will also be announced soon.

Match details

Crawley v Crystal Palace