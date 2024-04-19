The event will see a total of 10 awards presented at the Ashcroft Theatre, located within the iconic south London arts centre, with the ceremony starting at 19:30 BST (doors opening from 18:30).

Awards on the night will include Men’s Player of the Season; cinch Women’s Player of the Season; and Goal of the Season, which will all be voted for by supporters in the coming days.

The club’s Under-21s; Under-18s; Men’s Players’ Player; and Women’s Players’ Player of the Season will also be revealed, as will our Moment of the Season; PFA Community Award recipients; and the winner of the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution.

Hosted by Chris Grierson and Kelly Somers, the evening will also feature in-depth interviews with Chairman Steve Parish; manager Oliver Glasner; Women’s head coach Laura Kaminski; and winners on the night.

Approximately 400 tickets will be made available for purchase for supporters, priced at £15 for Adults (18+) and £7.50 for Juniors.

Seats at the Ashcroft Theatre are reserved at the point of purchase, so supporters are encouraged to book early. Tickets will be limited to four per Client Reference number.

Season Ticket holders enjoy a priority window for booking tickets, beginning now.

Tickets will then go on sale to all Members from 10:00 on Monday (22nd April), before going on general sale at 10:00 on Wednesday (24th April).