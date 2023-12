The Eagles take on Everton in a repeat of 2021's FA Cup quarter-final, which saw Palace run out comfortable 4-0 winners to book their spot at Wembley.

The all-Premier League third round clash will take place on Thursday, 4th January at 20:00 GMT, to be broadcast on ITV4 and ITVX - with Palace kicking off FA Cup third round weekend.

Palace v Everton