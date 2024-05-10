The trio – who have made a combined 672 Palace appearances between them (Hughes 82, Schlupp 230 and Ward 360) – have all extended their deals with the club until the summer of 2025, after serving as core members of the current squad.

Chairman Steve Parish said of the extensions: “In any Premier League squad, it remains vitally important to strike the right balance between youth and experience, with a squad of players all capable of driving the club forwards on and off the pitch.

“As well as playing a pivotal role on the pitch, Will, Jeff and Joel are natural leaders in the dressing room who embody the Crystal Palace DNA and who help set a culture of the highest standards at the training ground. We are delighted that they will be with us next season to help further our exciting early progress under Oliver Glasner.”

The club is also in discussions with Nathaniel Clyne and Remi Matthews about extending their stays at the club.