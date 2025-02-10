With the draw for the next round made ahead of Doncaster and Palace’s 19:45 GMT kick-off at the Eco-Power Stadium, the teams learned that a home match against Millwall awaits the victor.

Ties in the 24/25 fifth round will be played over the weekend of Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd March, with kick-off times and broadcast details to be confirmed at a later point.

The competition proper will be played without replays this season; should the match end in a draw, extra-time and penalties will determine who will advance.

The Eagles last reached this stage in 2021/22, their journey talking them all the way to the semi-finals at Wembley.

