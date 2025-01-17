The Eagles will travel to the Eco-Power Stadium to take on their League Two opponents on Monday, 10th February, kicking off at 19:45 GMT.

The match will be shown live in the United Kingdom on BBC iPlayer.

Palace last faced Doncaster in February 2019: a 2-0 away win for the Eagles in the fifth round, with Jeffrey Schlupp and Max Meyer on the scoresheet.

Indeed, the two teams have only met 17 times in all competitions in history, with Palace winning on nine occasions.

With no replays this season, should the match end in a draw, extra-time and penalties will decide who advances on the night.

Palace will be looking to build on their 1-0 win over Stockport in the third-round, as they chase the prospect of another famous run to Wembley.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk for ticketing details for the FA Cup fourth-round clash.