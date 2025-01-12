The Eagles will travel to the Eco-Power Stadium to take on their League Two opponents next month.

Ties in the 24/25 fourth round will be played over the weekend of Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th February, with kick-off time and broadcast details to be confirmed.

Palace last faced Doncaster in February 2019 – a 2-0 away win for the Eagles in the FA Cup fifth round, with Jeffrey Schlupp and Max Meyer on the scoresheet for the South Londoners.

Indeed, the two teams have only met 17 times in all competitions in history, with Palace winning on nine occasions.

The competition proper will be played without replays this season; should the match end in a draw, extra-time and penalties will determine who will advance.

Palace will be looking to build on their 1-0 win over Stockport and put together a run akin to three years ago, when the Eagles reached the semi-finals at Wembley.

