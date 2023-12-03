The tie will take place on the weekend of 6th-7th January 2024, with kick-off time and broadcast details to be announced in due course.

Having fallen in the third round last season, Palace will be looking to put together a run more akin to two seasons ago, when they reached the semi-finals at Wembley – a run which encompassed a 4-0 win against Everton in the same fixture.

Stay tuned on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across our social media channels for confirmed ticketing details for this opening FA Cup clash.