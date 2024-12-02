Palace and Stockport's last eight meetings all came in Division 1 between 1998 and 2002, with the Eagles unbeaten (four wins, four draws) in that spell.

The two teams have only met once before in the FA Cup: a 2-1 win for Palace in the second round in December 1933.

Third-round ties will take place this season across the weekend of Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th January 2025, with kick-off time and broadcast details to be announced in due course.

The competition proper will be played without replays this season; should the match end in a draw, extra-time and penalties will determine who will advance.

Having fallen in the third round in the last two seasons, Palace will be looking to put together a run more akin to three years ago, when the Eagles reached the semi-finals at Wembley.

Stay tuned on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across our social media channels for confirmed ticketing details for this opening FA Cup clash.