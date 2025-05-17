But what does it mean for the future, specifically Palace in 2025/26?

Here’s a few things our victory means, including a few key dates to look out for over the coming weeks and months.

Europa League

Palace’s first full venture into European football is now assured off the back of Saturday’s triumph.

By lifting the trophy, the Eagles have guaranteed entry to the 2025/26 Europa League. This is new territory for the club, with our only previous experience of continental competition one home and away tie in the Intertoto Cup back in 1998.

That tournament was an accompanying competition to offer a route into the UEFA Cup (now Europa League).

But by winning the FA Cup, Palace won’t need to face the prospect of qualifying rounds to get to the main event. Instead, we go straight into a 36-team league phase.