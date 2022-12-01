On offer to residents will be a choice of hot meals and drinks, a selection of activities and board games, and talks from guest speakers – all provided free of charge.

The Warm Hubs will run every Tuesday (apart from 27th December) until the end of February between 10:00-14:00. Pre-booking is essential; therefore we encourage residents to book a place by emailing misha.eleanya@cpfc.co.uk or calling 020 3906 8715, detailing any access or dietary requirements.

Steve Parish, Crystal Palace Chairman, said: “We hope that by opening Selhurst Park as a Warm Hub this winter, we can provide an enjoyable experience for our local residents aged over-65.

“We recognise that many in the community may be concerned about rising food and energy costs, but hopefully these sessions will provide guests the chance to switch their heating off for a few hours and enjoy a warm, friendly atmosphere, some hot food, and the opportunity to socialise with others.

“I’d like to thank our principal partner cinch in supporting and helping us deliver this important community initiative.”

Avril Palmer-Baunack, Chairman of Constellation Automotive Group, cinch owners, added: “cinch is proud to be working with Crystal Palace F.C. on this vital Warm Hub initiative this winter and it’s a project that our colleagues, who will be joining weekly as volunteers, are keen are to get involved in and support.”

Pre-book your place

For a space every Tuesday apart from 27th December until the end of February, over-65s can pre-book in the below ways:

Email: misha.eleanya@cpfc.co.uk

Phone: 020 3906 8715

Alternatively, you can book on behalf of someone you know.