Loaded is a leading digital game store offering instant access to more than 15,000 PC and console titles. The company works with major brands across gaming and entertainment, including the eSports organisation Heroic and Comic Con Abu Dhabi.

The agreement will see them become the front of shirt sponsor for Crystal Palace’s Esports team, who represent the club in the ePremier League. Their branding will also feature on the first-team training kit throughout the week, on pitch side LED boards and on the match-day shirt during domestic cup fixtures.

The partnership strengthens Palace’s presence within gaming and provides new touchpoints for engaging supporters on and off the pitch.