The partnership will see NOCO secure stadium branding and digital rights, with their branding featuring on the LED screens at Selhurst Park.

Established in 1914, NOCO provides industry-leading battery power solutions, including jump starters, tyre inflators, battery chargers, lithium batteries and a wide range of accessories.

Crystal Palace Chief Commercial Officer Barry Webber said: “We’re thrilled to welcome NOCO to the Crystal Palace family as our first Official Battery Power Product Partner. It’s a brand with a proud history and a reputation for innovation, and one we’ve enjoyed working with in the past. This new partnership marks an exciting step forward as we continue to build meaningful relationships with global brands.”

Zachary Koehler Partnership Marketing Manager at the NOCO Company said: “As we expand our involvement in English Football, aligning officially with Crystal Palace feels like a perfect fit. We've built a strong foundation with the club over the last few years, and we're excited to take the next step and support what we hope will be another historic season for Palace.”