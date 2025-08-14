The partnership will have a strong digital focus, launching with a dedicated player-led video campaign, and will see the partners collaborate on a series of initiatives designed to enhance the fan experience and promote both brands across the UK and beyond.

From the start of the 2025/26 season, Palace supporters will be able to enjoy exclusive benefits and competitions by SunExpress, including the chance to win flights to Türkiye, VIP match tickets, and unique “money-can’t-buy” experiences.

SunExpress will feature prominently at Selhurst Park, with extensive LED profiling and pitch-side branding at all Premier League and FA Cup home matches, plus digital activations across the Club’s channels.