The site is not due for completion until summer 2023, when the Founders' Wall – featuring every Members’ name – will be built, however we have opened its doors to our hugely valued Academy Founder Members who wish to see the development earlier.
Founder Members, fans who donated part or all of their 2019/20 ticket refunds to the redevelopment project when games were played behind-closed-doors, played a crucial part in supporting the building of the new Academy, which today includes five grass training pitches, a full-size outdoor 3G pitch with floodlighting, a show pitch, a full-size covered indoor training pitch and gymnasium, as well as a complex of offices, analysis rooms, a lecture room, meeting rooms, classrooms, restaurant and kitchen.