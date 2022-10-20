Croydon’s planning committee first gave the application the green light four years ago, but it was delayed by the COVID pandemic and the Club recently submitted minor adjustments to the scheme to adhere to new London Plan requirements.

This required fresh approval before planning permission could be granted and any work could begin, together with the signing of Section 106 agreements and approval from the Mayor’s Office.

The Main Stand development will overhaul Selhurst Park, which has been the Club’s home since 1924, transforming the match-day experience and providing new year-round community facilities.

Inspired by the Club’s heritage, the design pays homage to the original Crystal Palace on Sydenham Hill and will increase capacity from 26,000 to more than 34,000.