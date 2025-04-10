After three weeks without a competitive fixture, the Eagles were thrown straight back in at the deep end with an FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham at Craven Cottage, riding out an early storm – before Eze’s moment of magic.

Just days after netting his first senior goal for England, Eze collected a square pass from Tyrick Mitchell, cut inside Saša Lukić – and then whipped a clean, precise, and fierce effort round the defender and into the bottom corner.

The moment of real quality put Palace into the ascendancy – with Eze teeing up Ismaïla Sarr for their second mere moments later – and was ultimately the runaway winner for your Goal of the Month trophy.

The announcement completed a March club award double for Eze, who you also voted your NET88 Player of the Month.