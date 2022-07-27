The 28-year-old heads to McDiarmid Park as The Saints look to continue their long run in the top-flight of Scottish football.

Matthews joined the club last summer as one of Patrick Vieira’s first signings. He became part of a strong goalkeeping unit at Palace, working alongside Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland in training and featuring against Manchester United on the club’s pre-season tour of Singapore and Australia.

Everyone at the club would like to wish Remi all the best for the upcoming season.