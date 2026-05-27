Yes, you read that correctly....

A journey that started in Norway way back in August culminated in memorable style on Wednesday night in Leipzig, with a 1-0 victory in the Final over Spanish club Rayo Vallecano.

After a tense first-half, Jean-Philippe Mateta found the breakthrough in the 51st minute, right in front of the Palace end.

It proved to be enough. The Eagles defending magnificently throughout the second-half to keep a clean sheet, winning a third trophy in the last year.

The result sees us lift a European trophy for the very first time!