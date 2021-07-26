The sky blue and white half and half shirt is based on the colours and design worn by the first ever team from the Crystal Palace Club, which was set up by cricketers who wanted to keep fit during the winter months.

The CPFC 1861 logo on the back of the shirt recognises the club’s pivotal role in developing modern football as the oldest league club in existence still playing professional football.

The club was only the second organised football team to be set up in London and, after playing its first official game the following March, seven of its members were involved in founding the Football Association in 1863 and agreeing the rules of the sport, as documented in the original FA minutes book.

In 1871 it played an important role in establishing the FA Cup, football’s oldest cup competition, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary.