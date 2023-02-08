The club and its official charity, the Palace for Life Foundation - who exist to transform the lives of young south Londoners - join the new social network in support of its mission to use social media to create a better world.

Just by using the platform, people are able to donate to charities supporting people, animals and the planet; earn payments from watching adverts; and post in a space that has zero tolerance towards hate.

From today, Palace will publish content on their 8profile which will be amplified across the platforms’ global ‘8stage’ - WeAre8’s dedicated content feed which is both algorithm- and ad-free.

Meanwhile, Palace For Life Foundation will be added to the app's list of charitable impact partners, meaning people can pay forward payments generated from watching adverts, directly to the Foundation.

In addition to the club joining the platform, Palace player Chris Richards leads the way in joining the platform too, whilst other members of the Crystal Palace men's and women’s first-teams also pledge to post content on WeAre8.

Join Palace on WeAre8

To mark Palace joining WeAre8, the first 20,000 people who download and create a profile on the WeAre8 app using this link will receive 50p into their app wallet.

This will be matched by a further 50p being donated directly to the Palace for Life Foundation.

To take advantage of this promotion, users must download WeAre8 by clicking this link here. Terms and conditions apply. This promotion is only valid from 00:01 GMT on 8th February 2023 and closes at 00:01 GMT on 13th February 2023.