Just 1,000 replica shirts have been made by our technical supplier macron, with 740 shirts in adult sizes and 260 in junior sizes available online and in-store at the Selhurst Park shop now. These special edition charity shirts are priced at £90 for adult and £65 for juniors, and come in a presentation box, complete with certificate of authenticity featuring a unique number between 1 to 1,000.
Crystal Palace F.C. have unveiled a fourth shirt featuring the club’s iconic sash design, with all profits from the limited edition shirt raising funds for the Palace for Life Foundation. The funds will help the charity expand and enhance its outstanding work in our community, with the ultimate goal of improving the lives of young South Londoners.
The design reimagines the 1985-86 alternative kit, and features a traditional Palace blue body, a white and red sash, and a vintage red collar and trim design. As with our other shirts for the 2023-24 campaign, it proudly features the club’s crest, macron logo and principal partner cinch. The shirt will be accompanied by the club’s home shorts and socks.
Our women’s team will wear a body-fit version of the shirt in their third round Adobe FA Cup match v Chatham Town on 10 December. The men’s team will don the shirt in the Emirates FA Cup third-round match against Everton at Selhurst Park in the new year. Match-worn player shirts from both matches will also be made available to supporters to bid on, via our partner Match Worn Shirts, after their respective matches - raising further funds for Palace for Life Foundation.
For the launch photography, in the week after notching his 200th appearance for the Eagles, Nathaniel Clyne visited Allen Edwards Primary School in Stockwell, South London, where he was once a pupil, and was warmly greeted by several hundred children. Meanwhile, Shauna Guyatt, Aimee Everett and Polly Doran from the women’s team attended Heathfield Academy as part of the club and Foundation's community engagement for the Rainbow Laces campaign.
Please note, the traditional 10% discount for Gold, Junior Gold and International Members, as well as Season Ticket+ holders, is not applicable for this product, due to its charity fundraising nature. Shirt personalisation is not available for this product.