This initiative underscores the club's unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of gender equality and professional growth among its employees.

The Women's Empowerment and Leadership course has been expertly designed by Humanise Solutions, who pride themselves on “prioritising the well-being, inclusion, and empowerment of individuals. We pave the way for a brighter, more sustainable future”.

Humanise Solutions Head of People and Performance, Serena Kersten MBE, will deliver the course, which will equip participants with the necessary skills, knowledge, and confidence to excel in their roles and advance their careers within the organisation.

Through a series of interactive sessions, workshops, and mentorship opportunities, employees will have the chance to explore various aspects of leadership, including effective communication, decision-making, and work-life balance, all tailored specifically to empower women in the workplace.

"We believe that investing in the development and empowerment of our female employees is not only the right thing to do but also essential for the success and sustainability of our organisation," said Crystal Palace Chief Operating Officer, Sharon Lacey.

"By launching this course on International Women's Day, we aim to celebrate the achievements of women while reaffirming our commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment where all employees can thrive."

The launch of the Women's Empowerment and Leadership Course reflects the club's dedication to employee development and growth, demonstrating its proactive approach to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within the organisation.

Through initiatives like this, Crystal Palace F.C.’s Palace For All and Women’s Network groups continue to implement their mission to set the standard for promoting equality, equity, diversity, and empowering women in the workplace.