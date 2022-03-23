The Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates the exceptional skill and talent of individuals who have graced the Premier League since its inception in 1992. It is the highest individual honour awarded to players by the league.

Vieira won three Premier League titles during 11 seasons with Arsenal, helping the Gunners win the league for the first time in 1997/98, his second season at the club.

He was named Premier League Player of the Season in 2000/01 and won the league a second time the following year. After becoming Arsenal captain, he led the ‘Invincibles’ team to the title in an unparalleled season, not losing a match in 2003/04.