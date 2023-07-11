As part of their pre-season preparations this summer, Darren Powell’s side will be travelling to the United States to take on TSG Hoffenheim U23s, Real Monarchs and Whitecaps FC 2 in the MLS NEXT Pro Invitational tournament.
The tournament will take place from Tuesday, 18th July through until Tuesday, 25th July, with Palace taking part in three games. Details of each fixture are outlined below.
MLS NEXT Pro Invitational 2023 Fixtures
-
Real Monarchs v Crystal Palace U21s
-
Wednesday, 19th July 2023
-
Kick-off: 20:30 MDT / 03:30 BST - Thursday, 20th
-
-
Crystal Palace U21s v TSG Hoffenheim U23s
-
Friday, 21st July 2023
-
Kick-off: 20:00 MDT / 03:00 BST - Saturday, 22nd
-
-
Whitecaps FC 2 v Crystal Palace U21s
-
Tuesday, 25th July 2023
-
Kick-off: 20:00 MDT / 03:00 BST - Wednesday, 26th
-
Note: Local time in Salt Lake City is MDT (BST -7).