This is the second instalment of the tournament, after the inaugural version last season saw Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers compete against Real Monarchs, Toronto FC II and eventual winners Colorado Rapids 2.

The Eagles will enter the tournament after returning from a successful Premier League 2 campaign, while TSG Hoffenheim U23s will be gearing up for another season in the Regionalliga Südwest, the fourth tier of German football.

Meanwhile, Real Monarchs and Whitecaps 2 are currently midway through their season in the MLS NEXT Pro league which began in March.

The games will all be contested at the Zions Bank Stadium and will be available to watch for free on mlsnextpro.com.

Tickets for every game will be available on rsl.com. Click HERE to visit the site and purchase your tickets.

Further details about the tournament, including the travelling squad, will be announced in due course. Keep up to date with any information as it comes via cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace Academy Twitter account.