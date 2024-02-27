This is due to Newcastle’s involvement in the FA Cup quarter-finals, with the Magpies having defeated Blackburn Rovers on penalties in the fifth round on Tuesday evening.

Details for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed by the Premier League in due course.

Supporter Advice

All existing tickets purchased for the postponed match will be eligible for the new date.

Digital Tickets will be automatically updated for the rearranged fixture. Supporters do not need to take any further action. All other existing e-tickets will also be accepted.

Once the new date for the fixture is confirmed, if you cannot attend the rearranged fixture, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk