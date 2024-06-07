The three-year deal will include limited edition MyGuava Cards featuring a Crystal Palace design. These will be available to users through the MyGuava App and there will be chances for fans to win prizes after spending with the card.

The MyGuava App is designed to cater to the demand for a payments solutions that does it all: from local and global payments, simplified card transactions, cashback on card purchases and splitting the bill with friends through to more advanced features such as tracking spending and managing finances.