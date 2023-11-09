Grilla launched nationwide in the summer with a range of high-quality products including energy drinks, isotonic drinks, caffeine liquid drops and energy pouches.

The partnership includes matchday advertising, digital sponsorship, as well as some exciting upcoming social competitions.

Barry Webber, Commercial Director of Crystal Palace, says: “We are delighted to be partnering with Grilla as they release their exciting new range of sports and energy drinks. Andrew and Grilla are passionate fans of the football club, and we are very much looking forward to working with them."

Andrew Bishop, Founder and Head of Commercials and Partnerships at Grilla says: "We are incredibly excited and proud to have joined forces with Crystal Palace as their official energy drink partner. The team, passionate fan base and atmosphere in the stadium are widely recognised and having worked closely with the team behind the scenes we know they share that desire off the pitch to be a huge success in all they do. The team here at Grilla are looking forward to engaging with the fans and the club and sharing in what we know will be another exciting season.”

About Grilla: Energy comes in all shapes and sizes. Short term boosts, long-term gains. GRILLA is a beverage brand with a focus on delivering high-quality produce across our range of energy liquids. Sold in retail sites nationwide, www.drinkgrilla.com and now on AMAZON!