The two-year deal will see the UK mobile operator displayed prominently on pitch-surrounding LED boards during matches and on the club’s website.

Barry Webber, Commercial Director of Crystal Palace, said: “We’re committed to continuing to bring our fans the best possible deals and our new partnership with iD Mobile does exactly that. It is an exciting time for both the club and the company, and we look forward to sharing these benefits with our fanbase going forward.”

Lewis Henry, Director of Customer and Marketing at iD Mobile, adds: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Crystal Palace Football Club this season in what promises to be an exciting time ahead for both us and the club.

"As the team embarks on a new season, we at iD Mobile edge closer to our most important trading period of the year. This strategic partnership provides a great opportunity to really build deeper and more meaningful connections with the fans in a region where we have brilliant service across both 4G and 5G.

"When coupled with some of the very best value deals in the mobile market and great features as standard – like Data Rollover, inclusive Roaming in 50 worldwide destinations, and the UK’s fastest 5G – we’re confident Eagles fans will love iD Mobile and what we have to offer them.”