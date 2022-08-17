Paddy McCarthy’s side will face tricky tests against Professional Development League sides Bristol City and Sheffield United, as well as a clash with Premier League 2 Division 2 opposition Newcastle United.

The Premier League Cup is an Under-21 cup competition adopts the UEFA Champions League format to bring extra competitiveness to the Games Programme.

The competition sees 32 clubs split into eight groups of four teams. Clubs from Premier League 2 and from the Professional Development League will face each other home and away, with the top two going through to the knockout stages.

Fixtures

Sheffield United (A)

Monday, 14th November

Bramall Lane

19:00 BST

Newcastle United (A)

Monday, 21st November

Northumberland FA

19:00 BST

Bristol City (A)

Monday, 28th November

Robins High Performance Centre

13:00 BST

Bristol City (H)

Saturday, 3rd December

CPFC Academy

14:00 BST

Sheffield United (H)

Friday, 9th December

CPFC Academy

19:00 BST

Newcastle United (H)

Monday, 19th December

CPFC Academy

19:00 BST

Please note: fixtures are subject to change. Live stream and ticket information will be available in due course.

Competition format

Group stage: The tournament will be split into eight groups of four clubs, with each team playing their opposing clubs home and away. The top two teams advance to the knockout stage.

Knockout stage: The last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will all be one-off knockout ties. If the ties are level after 90 minutes, they go to extra-time and then penalties if the teams still can't be separated.

This is the first time the young Eagles are competing in the Premier League Cup since the 2019/20 season, which saw the competition curtailed early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Premier League Cup isn’t the only Cup competition that Palace Under-21s are in this season, they are also travelling to face League 1 and League 2 opposition in the Papa John’s Trophy.